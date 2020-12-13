Christmas bells ring: Salvation Army sees large increase in aid this year

This year, the Salvation Army is also hosting an online giving campaign at www.sheridanredkettle.org, where all donations given between Black Friday and Christmas up to $10,000 will be matched by a local benefactor.

“If you go online and donate $10, this anonymous donor is going to match your donation up to $10,000,” Dobney said. “If we can get $10,000 worth of donations in our virtual kettle, it is actually $20,000 due to the generosity of this anonymous donor.”

The Salvation Army’s fiscal year runs from October to September, and is designed around the Red Kettle Campaigns, both in person and online.

“Every January, I take a look at our red kettle income and submit a budget revision after that,” Dobney said. “My preferred budget revision is that we raised a lot more money than we thought, so now we can increase our services, or help more people than we thought, as opposed to having a lack of donations that means we have to lay off one of our thrift store employees or provide fewer services. We don’t ever want to do that.”

Fowler asked that those who are able to give do so this holiday season.