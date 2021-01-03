Christmas display recreates “Christmas Vacation’ scene

CODY — When decorating for Christmas, most people usually call it good with some holiday lights in their yard and possibly a few lawn decorations, but not Mark Olson.
Wanting to do something humorous for the holidays, he displayed a bathrobe-clad mannequin and vintage Winnebago in front of his SWi Fence and Supply business, an ode to the 1989 Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“The whole thing is to be a little bit trashy but still funny,” he said.
The movie is a favorite for the Olson family, his wife Tonya Olson said.
The mannequin is a homage to Cousin Eddie, who was played by Randy Quaid. Eddie, an uninvited guest who arrives with his family for Christmas in an RV they are living out of, dumps his chemical toilet waste into the storm sewer outside his cousin Ellen’s home. In one of the most memorable scenes of the movie, Ellen’s husband Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, looks outside his home to find Eddie, wearing only a bathrobe, slippers and a trapper hat, dispersing the waste out of an orange tube. Eddie proudly proclaims to Clark that his bathroom receptacle was full.
“Just wanted to remind everybody of that scene because I love to be funny,” Mark said. “If it makes people smile, laugh, I’m good.”
Olson’s attention to detail was on point when crafting the scene. He burned a chair with a torch to include, as a reference to a later scene in the movie when a cat chews up some electrical cords. He also threw in the tube, a sled and garbage pile for good measure. He enlisted his children and their friends to help string lights on the RV, just to add a little more attention to the spectacle.
“Obviously his Winnebago was a little muddier and we have Christmas lights,” Olson said.
The mannequin and its corresponding outfit were purchased on Amazon specifically for the display. They added underwear and an undershirt to the mannequin after some blustery wind last Saturday gave lookers a little too much “skin.”
“The guy who does video for us said he was officially asked about that in church on Sunday,” Mark said. “That was unintentional.”
He’s received many comments about it, and unlike Clark, his next door neighbors at Rocky Mountain Mudd said they don’t mind the sight.
Coming across the RV being sold for only $1,000 a few months ago, Mark said he couldn’t resist the opportunity, even if he has no plans to ever take it on a trip.
“We were like, ‘you know what we should drive it over to Cody and put a bunch of lights on it and make it look really trashy and set up the scene from ‘Christmas Vacation,’” Olson said. “This is why you can’t give me money, because I’ll do stupid stuff with it.”