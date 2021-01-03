Christmas display recreates “Christmas Vacation’ scene

CODY — When decorating for Christmas, most people usually call it good with some holiday lights in their yard and possibly a few lawn decorations, but not Mark Olson.

Wanting to do something humorous for the holidays, he displayed a bathrobe-clad mannequin and vintage Winnebago in front of his SWi Fence and Supply business, an ode to the 1989 Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“The whole thing is to be a little bit trashy but still funny,” he said.

The movie is a favorite for the Olson family, his wife Tonya Olson said.

The mannequin is a homage to Cousin Eddie, who was played by Randy Quaid. Eddie, an uninvited guest who arrives with his family for Christmas in an RV they are living out of, dumps his chemical toilet waste into the storm sewer outside his cousin Ellen’s home. In one of the most memorable scenes of the movie, Ellen’s husband Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, looks outside his home to find Eddie, wearing only a bathrobe, slippers and a trapper hat, dispersing the waste out of an orange tube. Eddie proudly proclaims to Clark that his bathroom receptacle was full.

“Just wanted to remind everybody of that scene because I love to be funny,” Mark said. “If it makes people smile, laugh, I’m good.”