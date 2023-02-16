SUNDANCE (WNE) — Sundance is implementing a year-round deer cull in response to evidence that chronic wasting disease (CWD) may be much more prevalent than previously thought in the vicinity of the city.

Game Warden Nate Holst attended last week’s meeting of the city council to present a proposal from Wyoming Game and Fish.

Most years, explained Holst, the city applies for a license to cull a certain number of deer. This year, the quota was 50 deer, which was subsequently filled. However, seven of those 50 deer tested positive for CWD.

This could be a reason for concern, Holst told the council.

The Black Hills region used to sit at around a 2-3% rate of CWD. (In other words, it was estimated that two out of every hundred deer was infected). At this time, the Black Hills region sits at 7%.

Seven of 50 deer is, of course, double this percentage – it puts Sundance at a 14% prevalence rate.

Holst said he used to be the game warden for Wheatland, where CWD was first detected in Wyoming. The prevalence rate in Wheatland, he said, was 25%.

Sundance’s statistic is not scary, Holst said, but “it’s something to definitely note and pay attention to.”

On that basis, he said, Wyoming Game & Fish is willing to issue a year-round license that allows for up to 100 deer. Making it good at all times would allow Game & Fish and the city to “have it in our back pocket” in case the need to cull arises.

Chronic Wasting Disease CWD, sometimes called “zombie deer disease” affects deer, elk and moose and is caused by abnormally folded proteins called “prions.” These cause damage to normal prion proteins in tissues throughout the animal’s body, but most often in the brain and spinal cord. CWD is always fatal.