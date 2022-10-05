 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chronic wasting disease detected in hunt area that includes National Elk Refuge

JACKSON (WNE) — Chronic wasting disease continues to encircle the National Elk Refuge, northwest Wyoming’s largest feedground where thousands of elk spend the winter.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reported Monday that samples from a buck mule deer hunted in September came back positive. It was killed in a hunt area that includes the Elk Refuge and the Gros Ventre mountains east of Jackson and south of Gros Ventre Road.

CWD has not yet been detected in animals that dwell on the refuge — but has come close. In 2020, an elk that tested positive was killed in Grand Teton National Park, just north of the refuge. In 2018 and 2019, the disease was detected in deer south of the Refuge and in Grand Teton, respectively.

The fatal neurological disease is transmitted by prions, abnormally folded proteins that can stay in the environment for up to 16 years, and pose a serious risk to ungulate populations, especially those that have frequent close contact.

Refuge managers have been attempting to reduce the number of elk that congregate on the refuge by gradually reducing the amount it feeds them.

