Chugwater wins Wyoming water tasting competition

Chugwater, Wyoming, has long inspired good hydration habits in I-25 roadtrippers. They pull over next to the city limit signs, and snap pictures of themselves slamming their water bottles — plenty of which end up online, a quick Google search will show you.

But there's a new reason to chug water in Chugwater.

The town won the Wyoming Association of Rural Water System’s water tasting competition last month in Casper. The competition is part of the group’s annual conference and trade show.

It’s kind of like wine tasting, said Mark Pepper, executive director of the association.

Participating water systems bring a gallon of their best drinking water, which is then assessed on taste, smell and clarity — “no floaties or anything like that,” said Pepper. A panel of judges weighs in for the final round.

Chugwater faced off against three other finalists: Ten Sleep, Rawlins and Grand Targhee Resort.

It’s no surprise that systems from all over the state made it to the finals, Pepper said.

“Wyoming has really good water from border to border,” he said.

It’s a “headwater” state, meaning it’s a source for several U.S. river systems. Feeder rivers for the Missouri-Mississippi, Green-Colorado, Snake-Columbia and the Great Salt Lake all start in Wyoming.

Wyoming’s water systems rely mostly on runoff from snowpack in the mountains, and rainfall.

Chugwater's water comes from three ground wells, according to a 2019 drinking water report published by the city.

So, what does it taste like?

“It just had a crisp, clear taste,” said Glenn Pauley, who helped judge the competition this year. Pauley is the Wyoming state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It's hard to put into words how the four finalists differed, Pauley said — they were essentially flavorless, after all. There was some back and forth as judges tasted and re-tasted the samples. Still, Chugwater’s stood out to him, he said.

No one's certain how Chugwater got its name, but it probably doesn't have to do with its waterworks.

The town website points to an article published in the former Wheatland Times 70 years ago⁠. It says "Chugwater" comes from the Mandan people, the Great Plains tribe that have lived in the region for thousands of years. "Water at the place where the buffalo chug," they called it.

In February, Chugwater will represent Wyoming in the National Great American Water Taste Test — part of the National Rural Water Association’s annual conference in Washington, D.C.

Ten Sleep got second place in the competition last year.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate all the work that goes into public drinking water, Pepper said.

“It's pretty amazing how much the plants and the operators have to go through,” he said.

