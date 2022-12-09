Church leader returns to UW campus, alumni call for more action

A Laramie church elder returned to the University of Wyoming campus Friday afternoon to preach after UW President Ed Seidel announced the school was temporarily suspending his tabling privileges.

Meanwhile, alumni are circulating a letter that calls on UW to take more stringent action against harassment and create a more supportive environment for the university’s LGBTQ community.

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt stood on Simpson Plaza outside the Wyoming Union, one of campus’ the First Amendment zones, holding a Bible and preaching to students as they passed by.

Schmidt was suspended from tabling in the Union on Wednesday following a Dec. 2 incident in which he targeted an LGBTQ student with a sign that read: “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male.” Schmidt took issue with UW’s decision, saying that the university did not conduct an investigation and did not give him a chance to respond to losing his tabling privileges.

“It does violate freedom of speech and freedom of religion because what I said is based on what I believe the Bible says,” Schmidt said. “I’m being discriminated against.”

The university conducted a review of the incident, concluding that Schmidt violated university policies against discrimination and harassment, according to a Wednesday statement from Seidel.

Schmidt pushed back against UW’s conclusion that his sign and tabling constituted harassment, arguing that he did not slander, threaten, harass or bully the student.

“Who gets to define harassment?” he said.

Alumni reaction

As Schmidt returned to UW, alumni continued to circulate a letter demanding further action from the university administration. More than 315 alumni, community members and supporters had signed the letter as of Friday afternoon, including Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano, Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Jennifer Zerba, a former Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction.

The letter asks UW to permanently bar Schmidt from tabling at the Wyoming Union, establish a zero-tolerance harassment policy, conduct de-escalation training for Wyoming Union workers and the University of Wyoming Police Department, and apologize to the campus’ LGBTQ community.

During the incident, a UW official asked Schmidt to take down his sign directed at the student. He complied and was allowed to stay, with Seidel later telling students and staff in a message that Schmidt’s “heated exchanges” with students did not violate UW policies.

“Mr. Schmidt has harassed student organizations tabling in the Union and individual students on at least two separate occasions. This, combined with the national increase of anti-trans legislation and anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment across the nation, makes the University of Wyoming’s response to Mr. Schmidt’s most recent tabling visit to the Wyoming Union inadequate,” the letter read.

To ensure that the university takes action, the letter calls for actions from signees, including writing letters to the university, suspending involvement in the University of Wyoming Alumni Association and withholding donations, among others.

B.D. Voss, a 2020 geology graduate and the primary author of the letter, said members of the campus LGBTQ community have avoided the Wyoming Union because of Schmidt.

“It's such casual knowledge within the LGBTQ circles on campus that when Mr. Schmidt is on campus he is not to be interacted with because whatever conversation you have with him will turn to people need to repent and be saved and part of that repentance and being saved is not being a vocal queer person on campus,” Voss said.

Voss’ belief that the university mishandled the Dec. 2 incident and has long neglected to step in and moderate interactions between Schmidt and students spurred Voss to write the letter.

“It was just infuriating because he has been intentionally trying to rile people up on campus,” they said.

As one of few openly gay lawmakers in Wyoming, Banks said he felt the need to sign the letter and show solidarity with university’s LGBTQ community.

“I feel part of my role is to be a representative for as much of that community as I can and be vocal and supportive of the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “In my experience, Wyoming has always been fairly accepting and fairly ‘live and let live.’ But we're seeing more and more pushback about that particularly when we're seeing school boards and library boards being challenged on books and those kinds of issues. It’s more and more concerning to me about how the LGBTQ+ community feels in Wyoming and if they feel safe and if they feel welcome.”

Banks envisioned his own family going through the experience of the student singled out by Schmidt, asking others to do the same.

“I can't imagine if a banner were held up like that with my trans niece’s name on it how horrifying that would feel and how threatening and scary. If anyone thinks about it in [those] terms and puts their own student’s name on that banner, I can't imagine that they wouldn't be mortified,” he said.

Significant action?

Marcus Frye, a 2019 sociology graduate who has worked with Voss on the letter, said LGBTQ issues seem more tense and high stakes at UW compared to his time at the university. With the letter, he hopes that alumni and the broader campus community can prompt more significant action from the university.

“This is an action that we feel we can use to make our voices heard and hopefully put some kind of pressure on the university administration,” he said. “Ultimately, I would like to see at bare minimum a permanent ban for Mr. Schmidt and also an acknowledgement that [the university] did not respond to this correctly and they have repeatedly not responded to disruptions against the LGBTQ community in Laramie appropriately.”

“There's a history of [Schmidt]'s behavior sort of dancing around and at some moments explicitly crossing the line to harassment where nothing has been done,” Frye said.

The letter was to be sent Friday to Seidel, Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil and other university leaders, Voss said.

Amid the pushback, Schmidt plans to continue preaching on campus. He noted that only his tabling privileges were suspended, and that he could still visit the Wyoming Union and preach on Simpson Plaza. He said he also wanted to talk to the UW administration about his suspension.

“Their policies don't trump the First Amendment,” he said.

Schmidt’s visit to campus Friday was not violating any university policies, and the university would continue to monitor for harassment, said UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin

“There's a fine line between harassment and exercising free speech. We're very cognizant of both of those things and we're watching closely,” Baldwin said.

For Tanner Ewalt, a member of the school's student government, the efforts by alumni to offer support and push the administration lend credence to the LGBTQ community and students’ demands for change.

“That shows us that we aren't alone, that we're doing all this work on the ground and that isn't going to be for nothing,” he said.

