Church of Latter-day Saints recalls 'substantial number' of missionaries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has ordered that “a substantial number” of outward missionaries worldwide should return to their home countries to continue their services.

Those orders were passed through the Church on March 20, according to news releases shared with the Star-Tribune. Exact numbers for movement and recall still haven’t been determined.

“I don’t have an exact number of missionaries worldwide who have moved/are moving, but it would be safe to say tens of thousands,” Daniel Woodruff, the church’s media relations manager, told the Star-Tribune on Monday.

In one of the statements, church officials stated that recall of would be done “in a systematic way based on the urgency of travel restrictions, the level of COVID-19 concern and other considerations.” Missionaries that do return to their home country go through 14-day self-isolation before possibly being asked to serve within that home country. Length of that service would likely be reduced due to the large amounts of returning missionaries.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also stated that Missionary training centers worldwide would stop accepting new missionaries, instead implementing online channels for training.