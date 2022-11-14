Circuit court data shows how evictions in Riverton changed during the pandemic

A circuit court clerk went through thousands of records to find out how eviction rates in Riverton have changed since 2017. It took her nine months.

Under normal circumstances, that wouldn’t have been necessary.

Circuit court cases are usually tracked by the Wyoming Supreme Court — up until 2018, the department published annual reports that included totals for eviction filings in each county. But it had to stop gathering the data while it worked on replacing the courts’ records management system.

That transition took two-and-a-half years, Elisa Butler, an administrator for the Wyoming Supreme Court told the Star-Tribune in January.

Butler said in a Friday email the state expects to resume publishing more detailed statistics on its website soon — likely by Thanksgiving.

The Wyoming Supreme Court has released unofficial eviction numbers for the 2021 fiscal year, but that still leaves two years of eviction data unaccounted for.

The missing numbers have made it difficult for the state to gauge how the coronavirus pandemic affected Wyoming renters.

Earlier this year, the Star-Tribune reached out to Wyoming’s 23 circuit courts to see if any tracked their own eviction cases. None said they did.

Tracking evictions usually requires special technology, after all. If the courts wanted to collect the data themselves, they’d likely have to invest in new software.

Or they’d have to leaf through all their court records manually.

That’s what Karri Brost, a clerk at Riverton Circuit Court, did after receiving the Star-Tribune’s records request.

“I was looking for projects,” Brost said.

She started sifting through the court’s civil cases in her free time — when the judge was on vacation, for instance, she said.

As of Sept. 26, a total of 27 eviction lawsuits had been filed in Riverton Circuit Court in 2022, she found.

Totals for other years were as follows:

2017: 38

2018: 21

2019: 31

2020: 12

2021: 12

The Riverton Circuit Court numbers don’t show how many evictions actually took place; they just show how many landlords started the formal eviction process. Sometimes landlords evict without taking their tenants to court at all.

And when landlords do file suit, those cases can just as well be tossed out by the judge, or abandoned in favor of out-of-court settlements.

Still, the numbers show a dip in eviction filings during 2020 and 2021, when national eviction bans were in place.

The government enacted a moratorium on evictions in federally-backed rentals shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began because so many people were laid off or put on furlough. That moratorium expired July 31, 2020. A month later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared another year-long ban.

Both measures were meant to stop evictions for nonpayment of rent and other housing fees. There were inconsistencies in how the bans were applied, however; a 2020 investigation by ProPublica found more than 100 cases in four states where the first eviction ban wasn’t enforced.

More detailed eviction statistics could give Wyoming a greater understanding of how the end of pandemic-era assistance programs will impact housing stability across the state. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, for instance, stopped accepting new applications Thursday.

The wind down of other assistance programs in other states have coincided with spikes in homelessness this year, the Associated Press reported in October.