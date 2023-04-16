It started with a Downtown Development Authority meeting last year.

Local business owners said they were frustrated with what they characterized as an increase in vandalism and disorderly behavior on their property, in the city’s alleyways, in the parking garage.

City Councilor Kyle Gamroth, liaison to the Downtown Development Authority, wasn’t entirely surprised to hear that. Not long ago, he saw someone using drugs near the library.

“It just seemed like it was becoming more of an issue,” he said.

The leading suspicion among the group was that an increase in homelessness could be to blame — but at that point, little more was clear.

So Gamroth assembled a handful of local leaders to figure out what was going on.

The group, which he calls the Homeless Initiatives Coalition, now meets monthly. The overarching goal is to gather more information on homelessness in Casper and figure out what the city can do better to keep people safe and help those in need.

It’s evolved to include not just city officials and business owners, but also social services agencies, health experts and representatives from the police and fire department, to name a few.

The group is still sort of ad-hoc, and the meetings haven’t been publicized.

Still, the coalition marks the first time Casper’s put this level of focus on homelessness.

They have some difficult questions to weigh:

When, for example, does a homeless person pose a threat to safety and public health?

What does the community owe people facing housing instability, who often have little money to their name and disproportionately suffer from mental illness and substance abuse?

On a practical level, what help can it actually provide?

Where the group lands on these issues will, no doubt, shape Casper’s attitude toward homelessness and housing instability for years to come.

Before it can worry about those questions, however, it still must answer three others:

How many homeless people does Casper actually have? Has that number gone up?

And if so, has that truly corresponded with an increase in crime in Casper, downtown or otherwise?

It’s complicated.

A fuzzy picture of homelessness

There’s not much reliable, easily accessible data keeping the pulse on homelessness in Casper or even in Wyoming as a whole.

Broader housing and economic trends certainly hint that housing instability is an issue right now.

We know demand for low-income housing in Casper still exceeds supply, for example.

The waiting list across all Casper Housing Authority programs consistently sits at about 1800, Executive Director Kim Summerall-Wright said in a Friday email to the Star-Tribune.

We also know the cost of living has skyrocketed as Wyoming inflation rates in 2021 and 2022 hit 40-year highs, according to data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are signs evictions may have gone up, too. Eviction filings across the state went up 16% between the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, according to a recent report from the Wyoming Supreme Court.

But it’s difficult to know whether that difference was due to federal eviction bans expiring, or part of an overall increase in housing instability.

The 2022 report didn’t include county-by-county increases, so we can’t tell what happened in the Casper area, either.

Putting a number on homelessness? That’s even harder.

Pretty much the only data regularly collected on Casper’s homeless population is the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) annual point-in-time count.

During the anonymous survey, volunteers across the county go around town asking people where they slept on a single night (this year, it was Jan. 26.) Local homeless shelters also report data to the point-in-time count.

If volunteers come across someone that says they didn’t have adequate, stable shelter that night, that individual is put on the books as homeless.

In exchange for submitting the survey data to HUD, communities are eligible for grant money from the agency’s Continuum of Care program — the largest federal program aimed at helping the homeless.

But the point-in-time count is far from a perfect metric. It only gathers information about one day a year, for one.

And it’s always conducted in January, when a lot of Casper’s homeless are taking refuge in motels, couch surfing with friends or waiting out the winter in warmer states.

If you’re curious what Casper’s point-in-time numbers show, they’re not available online. HUD only publishes point-in-time data for Wyoming as a whole.

Wyoming-level stats don’t demonstrate a clear increase in homelessness at this point. Data collection in 2021 was limited because of the pandemic, and figures for 2023 have not been published yet.

The shortcomings of Casper’s data on homelessness have trapped local organizations in a cycle of being under-resourced, said Liz Becher, Casper’s Community Development Director.

Most nonprofits, of course, rely on donations and grants to cover day-to-day costs.

“I look at groups like the Housing Authority or the Rescue Mission or Interfaith — so many of these great organizations are out having to do fundraisers or massive grant writing to keep them sustainable,” Becher said.

But if you can’t accurately quantify the level of need in your community, how can you successfully compete for that money?

Take, for example, Continuum of Care grants. For fiscal year 2022, Wyoming got $816,329 for the program. Proportional to population, that’s the second lowest allocation in the country — behind only Arkansas.

“I do think our services are strained,” Becher said.

A subgroup within the coalition is working with a HUD field agent to strengthen Casper’s relationship with the agency, and go after more federal grants.

“It just makes sense that we would find ways to be able to have a little bit more money to house and clothes and feed individuals that just need a leg up,” said Becher.

Legal questions

Without a proper read on how many homeless people there are in Casper, the city’s also limited in its ability to adopt and enforce effective, humane policy.

At this point, say coalition members, the Casper Police Department hasn’t come forward with any firm evidence suggesting the local homeless population has increased, or that that’s driving up crime.

Part of the problem, Gamroth said, is that lot of people who say they were victim to or witnessed potentially criminal incidents around Casper didn’t report what happened to the police.

“You have to call — even if you don’t have faith that the department’s going to respond to them in a quick enough manner to catch them in the act,” he said.

Even on a national level, there isn’t much consensus on the relationship between homelessness and crime. It’s a hard research question to test, because homeless camps often crop up in areas that are already prone to crime, anyway.

One recent study that analyzed survey data on Seattle homeless camps casts doubt on the theory that the two are directly linked. It concluded that “increases in the size of homeless camps are not associated with increases in property crime, on average,” NPR reported in January.

Still, some coalition members say, the mounting complaints about public safety around town show there’s clearly a problem — and regardless of the cause, something needs to be done about it.

“We have nobody that we can contact, and yet the debris, the public safety (and) health hazards — all those things are presenting themselves,” Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said during a Tuesday city council work session.

As a first step, the coalition has floated potential amendments to Casper’s urban camping and squatting laws.

It’ll be a long time before any draft amendments go before city council for a vote. The city will have to do more research before it can make sure the proposals are constitutional, City Attorney Eric Nelson told council members on Tuesday.

In one 2018 case from Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, he said, a judge struck down the city of Boise, Idaho’s ability to enforce an ordinance enabling police to clean up local homeless camps because the city didn’t have enough shelter beds for the people it was uprooting.

“The test is, if there aren’t certain services available — like a low-hurdle bed for someone to stay in — and then we say you can’t camp on the sidewalk, what the courts have said is, you’re now criminalizing being homeless,” Nelson said.

The court ruled that Boise’s law was in violation of the Eighth Amendment (which outlaws cruel and unusual punishment).

It’s important to note that Casper is under the jurisdiction of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, however — which tends to rule more conservatively than the Ninth Circuit.

“It’s hard to say with any degree of certainty how the courts here would rule,” Nelson said.

The constitutionality of a lot of the potential amendments would be highly circumstantial anyway, Nelson added. With every proposal, the city will have to weigh the public interest of safety and public health against any potential harms the laws could cause the local homeless community.

“I really am going to struggle, frankly, to say to counsel with any specific proposal, ‘Yes, I can guarantee you 100% that this is going to be constitutional,’” Nelson said.

A push for more data

To fill in the data gaps, Becher said law enforcement are making a point to ask more people they arrest about their living situations — if they’re homeless, if they live in Casper or are just passing through, if they need help finding shelter and so on.

“We’re truly wanting to know where these people are coming from and what situations city staff or other organizations are finding with them when they have come into encounters,” she said.

Becher said the data, shared in meetings with the Homeless Initiatives Coalition, show police have been logging around 12 or 14 encounters with homeless people a month.

“A lot of them are, in fact, from out of town,” she noted.

The push to collect more data on homelessness is not unlike a new effort by the Natrona Collective Health Trust to gather more information on local behavioral health trends, said Nelson.

“There’s this movement in the community to gather these types of data and then look at it and say, ‘Okay, so let’s identify the problem, and what’s the strategy to solve the issues?’” he said.

Beyond the numbers

Casper’s Homeless Initiatives Coalition has a lot of work ahead of it.

While no one’s expecting any miracles, the group hopes to be in a better place by the time June rolls around — when it’s not bitter cold outside and urban camping is more of an issue.

The goal, said Becher, is to “get good data that defines Casper, and put together a plan.”

That, and to start taking small steps toward.

“There are some little things we can to do on a municipal level to make sure we’re offering generous, compassionate resources while not also creating this culture of permissiveness or tolerance for things that should be not allowed — public camping on streets, panhandling, taking over abandoned or vacant buildings,” Gamroth said.

But that’s still a tall order, and the team hasn’t reached a consensus on what that balance ought to look like. Members of the coalition are somewhat philosophically divided, he said.

Social services representatives in the coalition tend to take more of a compassion-based attitude — one that emphasizes strengthening the social safety net for homeless people over expanding punitive approaches.

Frustrated with what they view as an urgent public safety issue, business owners and law enforcement, meanwhile, are just desperate for more legal tools to keep the peace.

While both sides are able to find a lot of common ground, Gamroth said, the group has yet to rally around a single path forward.

He’s interested in the city adopting policy recommendations outlined in a 2019 report by Seattle-based conservative think tank The Discovery Institute.

Among its seven proposals: “immediately build a ‘safe-ground’ facility for the unsheltered population,” “enforce a strict ban on public camping” and “implement policies to mitigate the addiction crisis.”

There seems to be strong support for using at least some of the report’s recommendations as some sort of framework, Gamroth said.

“We don’t have a ‘mission, vision, values’ set in stone, but I think we are tentatively treating this document as, ‘this has most of what we’re looking for,’” Gamroth said.

Representatives from the group are expected to share more at an upcoming city council work session.

The clock is ticking — summer’s just a few weeks away.