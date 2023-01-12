City talks turkey: Buffalo to consider ban on feeding wild turkeys

BUFFALO (WNE) — The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys.

Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people's yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.

Aside from passing an ordinance to prevent residents from feeding turkeys, the city does not have authority over the animals because they are considered game, according to previous Bulletin reporting.

And Game and Fish's only option is trapping and relocating them, which the agency's public information officer Christina Schmidt called “a last resort.”

Buffalo is one of a few Wyoming cities that has a no-feeding ordinance for big game, though it specifies fur-bearing animals.

Per city ordinance, it is unlawful to make contact with big game animals within city limits, which includes administering food or liquids or any other action that would diminish the “capacity of said wildlife to subsequently survive in the wild independent of human aid and subsistence.”

The amended ordinance would include game birds.

Artificial feeding causes the turkeys to congregate in groups of up to 40 turkeys, according to Terry Asay, the city's building inspector and head of the planning department.

Such behavior, while annoying to humans, could also spread disease or parasites among the animals, especially as highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to spread and kill birds. In the past year, 13 wild turkeys have died from HPAI, including three southwest of Buffalo.

Congregating animals can also lure predators, such as coyotes or mountain lions, into the area. And turkey feces, specifically, is uniquely harmful for dogs.

"It doesn't benefit (the turkeys),” Schmidt said of artificial feeding. “It can sometimes harm them, which is not what folks want.”