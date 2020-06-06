Clash of wolves, cattle continues near Jackson

Confirmed losses to date in 2020, Thompson said, are three calves and a grown cow, incurred on two ranches. Most of that has occurred over the last several weeks, though at this point the agency has no plans to lethally target the culprits.

“The agency control,” Thompson said, “we don’t usually go straight into that.”

Some Spring Gulch neighbors who value wolves in their backyards appreciate the restraint this spring. West Gros Ventre Butte resident Lisa Robertson said she wants to see the state strive for coexistence.

“They need a range rider out there, someone on guard,” Robertson said. “Game and Fish, as I understand it, has a mile of fladry.”

Fladry is a line with strips of fabric that flap in a breeze, and they’ve been a tactic for dissuading Spring Gulch wolves in the past. The Natural Resources Defense Council debuted the technique on the Walton Ranch in 2016, and though it worked for a time, the organization left the valley and the wolves eventually returned.

Robertson said the Jackson Hole community ought to fill in the gaps — and she believes the appetite is there to do it.

“I think the public is very interested in helping anyway we can,” Robertson said. “As neighbors, we would love to help every way we can for alternative control measures.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1