Class 3A/4A boys regional basketball scores

Class 4A East
Saturday
Gillette 60, Natrona County (6-17) 41
Cheyenne East (19-7) 66, Cheyenne Central (20-3) 41
Third-place, Cheyenne East (20-7) 62, Gillette (11-14) 48
Championship, Thunder Basin (19-6) 66, Sheridan (15-8) 61
Class 4A West
Saturday
Evanston 45, Rock Springs (10-15) 39
Green River 74, Cody (8-14) 61
Third-place, Evanston (12-14) 48, Green River (9-17) 27
You have free articles remaining.
Championship, Star Valley (16-7) 48, Kelly Walsh (16-7) 43
Class 3A East
Saturday
Wheatland 64, Burns (3-21) 26
Buffalo 55, Douglas (10-16) 48
Third-place, Wheatland (21-4) 61, Buffalo (16-9) 51
Championship, Rawlins (18-6) 58, Torrington (9-12) 49
Class 3A West
Saturday
Big Piney 40, Mountain View (17-7) 38
Powell 67, Lovell (6-16) 65
Third-place, Big Piney (18-7) 55, Powell (10-13) 54
Championship, Worland (24-1) 81, Lander (21-3) 73