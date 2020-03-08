Class 3A/4A boys regional basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Class 3A/4A boys regional basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Class 4A East

Saturday

Gillette 60, Natrona County (6-17) 41

Cheyenne East (19-7) 66, Cheyenne Central (20-3) 41

Third-place, Cheyenne East (20-7) 62, Gillette (11-14) 48

Championship, Thunder Basin (19-6) 66, Sheridan (15-8) 61

Class 4A West

Saturday

Evanston 45, Rock Springs (10-15) 39

Green River 74, Cody (8-14) 61

Third-place, Evanston (12-14) 48, Green River (9-17) 27

Championship, Star Valley (16-7) 48, Kelly Walsh (16-7) 43

Class 3A East

Saturday

Wheatland 64, Burns (3-21) 26

Buffalo 55, Douglas (10-16) 48

Third-place, Wheatland (21-4) 61, Buffalo (16-9) 51

Championship, Rawlins (18-6) 58, Torrington (9-12) 49

Class 3A West

Saturday

Big Piney 40, Mountain View (17-7) 38

Powell 67, Lovell (6-16) 65

Third-place, Big Piney (18-7) 55, Powell (10-13) 54

Championship, Worland (24-1) 81, Lander (21-3) 73

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News