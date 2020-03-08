Class 3A/4A girls regional basketball scores

Class 4A East
Saturday
Natrona County 47, Gillette (8-16) 40
Thunder Basin 67, Cheyenne South (8-16) 51
Third-place, Thunder Basin (20-6) 58, Natrona County (16-8) 48
Championship, Cheyenne East (22-3) 53, Cheyenne Central (18-5) 50
Class 4A West
Saturday
Star Valley 30, Cody (8-14) 26
Green River 57, Riverton (14-11) 40
Third-place, Green River (21-5) 52, Star Valley (13-12) 36
Championship, Kelly Walsh (17-5) 31, Rock Springs (15-9) 25
Class 3A East
Saturday
Newcastle 56, Thermopolis (13-11) 47
Wheatland 46, Torrington (12-10) 39
Third-place, Newcastle (9-13) 43, Wheatland (13-12) 37
Championship, Douglas (24-1) 57, Rawlins (13-11) 37
Class 3A West
Saturday
Pinedale 50, Lovell (5-17) 46
Lander 60, Worland (16-8) 48
Third-place, Lander (18-6) 42, Pinedale (10-14) 16
Championship, Mountain View (18-6) 40, Lyman (14-12) 39