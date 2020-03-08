Class 3A/4A girls regional basketball scores
Class 3A/4A girls regional basketball scores

Class 4A East

Saturday

Natrona County 47, Gillette (8-16) 40

Thunder Basin 67, Cheyenne South (8-16) 51

Third-place, Thunder Basin (20-6) 58, Natrona County (16-8) 48

Championship, Cheyenne East (22-3) 53, Cheyenne Central (18-5) 50

Class 4A West

Saturday

Star Valley 30, Cody (8-14) 26

Green River 57, Riverton (14-11) 40

Third-place, Green River (21-5) 52, Star Valley (13-12) 36

Championship, Kelly Walsh (17-5) 31, Rock Springs (15-9) 25

Class 3A East

Saturday

Newcastle 56, Thermopolis (13-11) 47

Wheatland 46, Torrington (12-10) 39

Third-place, Newcastle (9-13) 43, Wheatland (13-12) 37

Championship, Douglas (24-1) 57, Rawlins (13-11) 37

Class 3A West

Saturday

Pinedale 50, Lovell (5-17) 46

Lander 60, Worland (16-8) 48

Third-place, Lander (18-6) 42, Pinedale (10-14) 16

Championship, Mountain View (18-6) 40, Lyman (14-12) 39

