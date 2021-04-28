Climate study predicts life-altering changes for Greater Yellowstone

Those efforts will include a lot of conversations that extend beyond the realms of science, Shuman said.

“We hope to work with stakeholders around the region to identify what are the additional research needs that people have, what information do people need in order to plan for this future where it’s warmer and drier,” Shuman said.

The study’s authors said that, scientifically, it’s important to analyze climate change on the ecosystem scale rather than for areas defined by man-made boundaries. Doing so provides consistency across a vast and varied landscape that’s dissected by three different states and multiple state and federal jurisdictional boundaries.

“The Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment is also being completed at a time when public concerns about climate change are on the rise at regional, national, and international levels,” said Charles Drimal, waters conservation coordinator for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “It’s hard not to notice climate change’s impacts to our region’s environment and how that is influencing economic sectors and public engagement on the topic.”

The GYC, which interviewed more than 40 stakeholders throughout the region, describes the study as both a science and “stakeholder driven” assessment.