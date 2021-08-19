 Skip to main content
Climber died in an apparent fall, sheriff's office says
top story

Climber died in an apparent fall, sheriff's office says

  Updated
Gannett Peak

The sun and clouds create dramatic shadows along cliffs looking east below Gannett Peak in the Wind River Mountains.

 Kerry Huller file, Star-Tribune

A climber found dead Monday on Wyoming's highest mountain after going missing two days earlier was killed in an apparent fall, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

A helicopter crew spotted the body of Thor Hallingbye, 41, of Cheyenne, shortly after noon Monday on Gannett Glacier, which sits at elevation of nearly 13,000 feet, the sheriff's office said. 

“This appears to be a tragic climbing accident, and our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr. Hallingbye," sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Travis Bingham said in a statement. 

Hallingbye's body was flown from the mountain to Lander Airport. His death is being investigated by the Fremont County Coroner's Office.

Hallingbye was last seen Saturday near Gannett Peak. He was reported missing that evening after failing to return to his base camp, which was situated near Three Forks Park in the Green River Lakes area of Sublette County, the sheriff's office said. 

Climbing the glacier-flanked mountain requires a multi-day hike and crossing sometimes treacherous snowpack, the Associated Press reported.

A search failed to locate Hallingbye on Sunday. His body was found the next day. 

"I can never thank our Search and Rescue volunteers enough for their invaluable service," said Sublette County Sheriff Travis Bingham. "This was a very technical rescue. If it weren’t for the expertise of our pilot and the short haul crew, this recovery may not have been possible."

Hallingbye was an anesthesiologist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

