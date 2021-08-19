Climber died in an apparent fall, sheriff's office says

A climber found dead Monday on Wyoming's highest mountain after going missing two days earlier was killed in an apparent fall, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

A helicopter crew spotted the body of Thor Hallingbye, 41, of Cheyenne, shortly after noon Monday on Gannett Glacier, which sits at elevation of nearly 13,000 feet, the sheriff's office said.

“This appears to be a tragic climbing accident, and our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr. Hallingbye," sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Travis Bingham said in a statement.

Hallingbye's body was flown from the mountain to Lander Airport. His death is being investigated by the Fremont County Coroner's Office.

Hallingbye was last seen Saturday near Gannett Peak. He was reported missing that evening after failing to return to his base camp, which was situated near Three Forks Park in the Green River Lakes area of Sublette County, the sheriff's office said.

Climbing the glacier-flanked mountain requires a multi-day hike and crossing sometimes treacherous snowpack, the Associated Press reported.

A search failed to locate Hallingbye on Sunday. His body was found the next day.