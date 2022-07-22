Clinic rescheduling abortion appointments to get patients in before ban

The only clinic in Wyoming that offers abortions, the Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson, plans to reschedule abortion appointments before Wyoming’s ban on the procedure is set to take effect next week.

Under the ban, abortions will be illegal, except in cases involving incest or rape, or if the mother’s life or health is in serious danger. Some legislators have previously told the Star-Tribune that they would like to delete the exceptions.

After Roe's fall, abortion opponents look to end rape and incest exemptions Wyoming's trigger law won't end the debate on abortion here. Already, abortion opponents are taking aim at the exemptions that are left.

Gov. Mark Gordon certified the trigger ban on Friday following the attorney general’s determination that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade authorized the ban’s use. The ban will go into effect in five days.

The clinic paused taking new abortion patients following the attorney general’s report to Gordon.

Giovannina Anthony, one of the doctors who has provided abortions at the clinic for 17 years, said the clinic is now working to reschedule patients for earlier in the week. She said the clinic will also try to schedule in any new patients requesting abortions before the ban takes effect.

“It’s so tragic to think that something I’ve been trained to do and what I believe in my heart and soul is health care could be criminalized,” Anthony said.

The clinic will continue to stock the abortion medications mifepristone and misoprostol for miscarriage management.

Some providers in other states like Texas have stopped providing miscarriage management out of fear of potential prosecution.

“I’d like to think in Wyoming that we’re a little more rational and a little more sensible,” Anthony said Friday morning. “But I’m rapidly feeling like that might not be the case.”

Since Roe’s reversal, Anthony said the clinic has been getting more calls from patients requesting IUDs and permanent sterilization.

Even very young women have requested permanent procedures, Anthony said; she usually discourages young women from getting permanent sterilization, but under the circumstances, she said she’s been more willing to provide such procedures.

Anthony said Friday morning that the clinic hasn’t yet prepared a response to patients in terms of where else they can go to get abortion services. The clinic will likely work more closely with Chelsea’s Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance for people seeking abortions, she added.

Utah, Montana and Colorado will be the main out-of-state options for Wyomingites who want an abortion after the ban takes effect.

But not all those options are on stable ground: Utah has a trigger ban, although a lawsuit has temporarily blocked its enforcement. Planned Parenthood of Montana has stopped providing medication abortions for patients coming from states with current abortion bans, and legislators in the state are likely to pursue restrictions around the procedure.

Abortion appointments from Utahns increase at Jackson clinic The Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic of Jackson — the only clinic in Wyoming that provides abortion services — is feeling the regional impacts of abortion bans following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Other neighboring states don’t have many abortions services, or have already banned the procedure.

Abortion is illegal in South Dakota. Idaho has an abortion trigger ban that hasn’t taken effect yet. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest is pursuing lawsuits against the trigger law there. But the state doesn’t have many services anyway; many of the abortion patients at the Jackson clinic are from eastern Idaho. Nebraska doesn’t have many services either.

Anthony plans to join a lawsuit to contest Wyoming’s abortion ban. Others are also likely to pursue legal action.

Legal action against abortion ban likely to come after move to certify trigger law Any legal action on the part of Wellspring Health Access against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban would likely come when the state moves to certify the law, a spokesperson from the organization said.

It’s possible that enforcement of the abortion ban could be temporarily blocked for the duration of a lawsuit, in which case providers could continue giving abortions legally.