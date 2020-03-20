Closures expanded, jail guard tests positive for virus

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana's governor ordered bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other gathering places statewide to close Friday and braced the state for an extended shutdown of many public functions in the rush to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The directive from Gov. Steve Bullock came after the first case of illness was reported from a rural area. The closure order was to go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and expire in a week. But Bullock's office said the date was likely to be extended, as would a shutdown of schools that's also set to expire next week.

Some communities already had shut down bars, restaurants and other venues in recent days as officials stepped up efforts to limit people from interacting, particularly in population centers. Many rural areas were not included in those closures.

No one is hospitalized with the virus in Montana, Bullock said in a press conference, but consultations with health officials convinced him more needed to be done.

“It really is up to all of us to prevent the spread of the virus," he said. “Both young and older Montanans, in urban and rural communities, have tested positive for coronavirus, making it even more clear that this virus impacts us all."