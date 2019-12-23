You are the owner of this article.
Coaching staffs released for 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Game
2020 WYOMING SHRINE BOWL

Coaching staffs released for 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Game

Thunder Basin

Thunder Basin head football coach Trent Pikula talks to his player prior to starting practice Tuesday in Gillette.

 Josh Galemore Photos, Star-Tribune

Just a week after the Wyoming Shrine Bowl selected its two head coaches for the 2020 Game, head coaches Aaron Papich and Brent Walk have filled their coaching staffs. This coming in a release from Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby on Monday.

Both head coaches selected one coach from each classification while filling out their respective staffs. Papich chose Thunder Basin's Trent Pikula, Worland's Ryan Utterback, Lovell's Nic Crosby, Wright's Larry Yeradi and Meeeteetse's Zeb Hagen; Walk filled his staff with Cheyenne East's Paul Garcia, Douglas' Wes Gamble, his own Mountain View assistant Michael Collins, Pine Bluffs' Will Gray and Farson's Trip Applequist.

Both coaching staffs have already begun reviewing player submissions to include in the 47th annual Shrine Bowl Game. Those rosters will be announced once finalized.

The 2020 Shrine Bowl Gamewill once again be played at Casper's Cheney Alumni Field, this time on Saturday, June 13.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

