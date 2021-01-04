Coal production drop hurt other industries

GILLETTE — The year-over-year decline in taxable sales in the third quarter in Campbell County was the largest in four years, and the Energy Capital of the Nation is recovering more slowly than the rest of the state.

July through September, there was $20.45 million in taxable sales in the county, a 32.5% drop, or nearly $10 million, from the third quarter of 2019, when it was $30.3 million.

Nearly half of that decline was from the mining industry, which brought in $4.69 million less for a 54.8% decrease over the same time last year.

Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, said the large drop led to steep declines in other industries that are closely linked to mining, such as construction, wholesale trade, manufacturing and transportation.

Manufacturing dropped 49%, wholesale trade decreased 44% and construction declined by 39%. Financial activities, which includes vehicle and equipment rentals and leasing, dropped by 28%. And the category “Other Services,” which includes equipment repairs, was down 45%.

The year-over-year drop is nearly identical to the third quarter of 2016, Liu said. Then, the drop was 32.7%, mainly due to a big dip in coal production after hundreds of mine workers were laid off in April 2016.