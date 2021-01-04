Coal production drop hurts other industries

There were some industries that showed a slighter decrease, but Campbell County still lagged behind the state. Retail trade dropped 13.4%, compared to a 2% decrease statewide. And public administration, which reflects vehicle sales, dropped 2.3% in Campbell County, while it increased by double digits statewide.

The decrease in mining was somewhat offset by wind power in southeastern Wyoming. Carbon, Albany and Laramie counties saw increases of 95.3%, 46.5% and 26.1%, respectively.

Converse County declined 27%, but Liu said that if it weren’t for wind power projects, it could be looking at a 54% decline.

Moving forward, Liu expects the fourth quarter to be similar to the third with little to no improvement.

“Coal production is probably going to continue to shrink. We’re just not sure how fast,” he said.

If there is one bright spot, it’s that natural gas prices are expected to increase next year, which bodes well for coal, Liu said.

With a president that looks to be far less friendly to fossil fuels than Donald Trump has been, restrictions on new leasing and fracking are a concern, Liu said. But it won’t happen immediately.