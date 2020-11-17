Cody engineer hopes to light up your nighttime get-togethers with Zber

Pause your Netflix for a second.

I know, I know — you've still got six seasons of "The Great British Bake-Off" left to binge and it gets dark before 5 p.m. now and none of your friends want to hang out unless you're all outside and 6 feet apart.

But Cody engineer Gary Boring might just have a fix for your 2020 malaise, and it doesn't even involve buying a jigsaw puzzle.

Zber, an invention Boring debuted to the public earlier this year, is a light-up yard game that he describes as a mixture of four games: "a little bit of bocce ball and a little bit of croquet, a little bit of 'horse' from basketball ... and then disc golf obviously is a little bit of it," he said.

The rules are simple: Position the five different light-up posts, throw an LED-lit flying disc at them one by one, and try to knock over the ball sitting on top in the fewest attempts.

In other words, it's a game you can play after sundown (in fact, it looks way cooler if you do) while easily keeping your social distance — especially if you throw a Frisbee as erratically as I do.