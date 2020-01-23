Cody gypsum plant to close in April

CODY (WNE) — A major Cody manufacturing facility is set to close this spring.

Last week, CertainTeed told its 50 local employees the gypsum manufacturing plant on 2AB would be closing its doors April 3.

The company, owned by France-based Saint Gobain, is working to sell the facility, said spokesperson Lauren Howe.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The plant was first commissioned in 1961.

“The business made this very difficult decision after analyzing current business and market conditions,” the company said in its announcement. “We understand and appreciate that this decision affects the livelihood of our employees in Cody.”

The company said it will help bridge the gap to new employment by offering support to the affected employees as well as an opportunity to pursue open positions in the organization.

“We will continue to service our customers through our network of gypsum plants and foresee no change in product availability,” the company said.

Howe said mining operations would also be affected by the closure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0