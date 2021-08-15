Cody hospital opens COVID wing

CODY (WNE) — Cody Regional Health is turning an entire wing of the hospital into a COVID-19 ward as case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked in recent weeks.

Hospital spokesperson Ashley Trudo said the move was due to a significant increase in COVID patients at the walk-in clinic, emergency department and acute care/critical care units.

The COVID treatment ward, which had been up previously for an extended period until cases dropped off late in the winter, holds eight single occupancy beds, with the capability to convert the rooms into double occupancy for a total of 16 beds with an additional three ICU beds.

The COVID wing is currently at full capacity with all eight single beds in use. Trudo said it’s taxing health care staff, as the hospital is also short staffed and COVID-19 patients require more staffing than most other patients.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 57 active cases of the virus in Park County, with 20 new cases reported in the last day.

It’s the most cases since the surge in January.

Trudo said CRH is working closely with the county and state health officials to follow hospital policies and guidelines from The Wyoming Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Treating providers are using the most up-to-date recommendations from the national institutes of health and infectious disease society of America to provide the best care to our community members who fall ill,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0