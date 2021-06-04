Cody hotels, motels short of workers

Garlow has raised wages and is offering a special promotion where employees will earn an extra $2 per hour that will go towards an end of season bonus, a total he estimates ranging from $1,600-$2,100 that can be redeemed in September. He also says he can continue to offer employment in the offseason.

But he said his efforts have been thwarted by certain businesses that are offering higher base wages for kitchen workers.

Many businesses around Cody are going out of their way to promote what they will pay their workers. The Comfort Inn, for instance, has a sign prominently displayed that it will offer housekeepers a rate of $15 per hour.

O’Shea said she has even turned to friends and family in other states in an attempt to recruit workers, but with no success. She is promoting her motel jobs as entrepreneurial opportunities.

“You can learn everything about running your own business,” she said.

Even more frustrating for her, she’s had many locals express an interest in working, yet only if she agrees to pay them under the table.

“It’s really sad that we have to bring people in from another country because our own citizens are worried about the benefits that they collect from the people who are actually working and paying taxes,” O’Shea said.

