Cody man avoids jail for bomb threat

CODY (WNE) – A Cody man who pleaded guilty to calling in a fake bomb threat to Cody High School in 2016 has been sentenced to three years supervised probation.

Judge Bill Simpson delivered his decision for Trey Randolph, 25, on Monday in Park County District Court. During the more than two-hour hearing, three witnesses were called to argue on Randolph’s behalf, four support letters were submitted to the court, and an additional letter Randolph wrote expressing gratitude to the court, was also read out loud.

In November, Randolph pleaded guilty to threatening to commit a violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building or assembly, and a misdemeanor for threatening to inflict death on a person.

He could have received up to four years in prison based on the charges and the state did argue for incarceration.

Randolph was assessed a 2-3 year suspended prison sentence that could be initiated if he breaks his probation.

In early 2019, Randolph was evicted from Big Horn Enterprises of Powell, a health care rehabilitation center, for making verbal and physical threats. He is now a resident at OWL Unlimited in Worland, a residential center for people with developmental disabilities.