Cody man injured in grizzly attack
View Comments
breaking top story

Cody man injured in grizzly attack

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Grizzly bears

Grizzly bear attacks on humans are most common in surprise close encounters.

 Photo courtesy FWP

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Wyoming man was in stable condition Friday after being attacked by a grizzly in Park County.

The man, 41-year-old Spencer Smith, was flown to a Billings, Montana, hospital after a bear attack Friday morning near Cody.

Smith was hunting for antlers in the East Painter Creek area in Park County Friday morning when a grizzly attacked him, according to a notice on the Park County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Smith sustained a "severe" neck injury, according to an emergency call to the sheriff's office at 10:47 a.m., the post notes.

Rescue teams first found Smith's four-wheeler, and then Smith. He was loaded into a helicopter at 12:01 p.m. and flown to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

He was described as alert and "in stable condition," the sheriff's office said.

Park County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Game and Fish and Guardian Flight all responded to the scene.

View Comments
1
0
0
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bebout: In response to a guest column
Perspective

Bebout: In response to a guest column

  • Updated

Bebout writes:

Let’s stop the negative assertions about our Wyoming Legislature and look for ways all of us can work together as Wyoming citizens to sustain our state’s industries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News