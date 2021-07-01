Cody nearly full for holiday weekend

CODY (WNE) — Cody is nearly full. Operators of various accommodations said they were completely booked up for the Fourth of July weekend at least a week in advance.

A representative from the Cody Legacy Inn and Suites said the hotel is completely booked this entire week aside from a single room hotel staff are leaving open in case of an emergency.

Crystal Kelly, a front desk receptionist at the Beartooth Inn, said her hotel is completely booked for the weekend and had only two rooms open for July 5 as of last Friday. Although they have consistent bookings filling up their schedule through the entire month of July, Kelly said with a short staff on-hand, she has been performing nearly every task necessary at the establishment.

“You do what you got to do,” she said.

The new Buffalo Bluff RV Park just north of town has had all 45 of its RV sites booked up for the Fourth weekend since its website went live a few months ago, owner Kelly Hunt said. Buffalo Bluff chose an opportune summer to start its business as tourists have been flocking to Cody in record numbers so far.

“We’re booked solid through June and July at around 90%,” Hunt said, “and the few sites we have available day-of always get filled up every night.