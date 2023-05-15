Cody Regional Health will be the first hospital in Wyoming to offer its own med-flight program, which will allow those in critical condition to access needed medical care much faster than before.

People typically only need med flights in the most traumatic situations — severe car crashes, shootings and life-threatening emergencies. Now, they’ll be able to get care in medical situations, when each minute matters, more quickly.

Cody Regional Health and St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health, have partnered to launch First Flight of Wyoming this summer, according to an announcement about the program.

A Bell 407 aircraft and crew will be based at the Greybull airport allowing shorter response times for those in the Big Horn Basin area, the statement said.

Previously, medical flights had to come from Billings, which is more costly and time-consuming for those in emergency situations. This hospital-owned med flight service will be replacing the for-profit flight programs that the hospitals have been using.

“We know this service will save lives and save patients money in the long run,” Keith Ungrund, president of First Flight of Wyoming, said in the statement.

With the recent closures of EMS services and the high costs of air medical transport, the hospitals hope this new service will allow for a higher quality of care for patients in Northern Wyoming, Doug McMillan, Cody Regional Health CEO, said in the statement.

“St. Vincent’s longstanding HELP Flight program was a pioneer in air medical services and continues to be at the forefront of hospital-based flight services, making them the ideal partner...,” McMillan said.