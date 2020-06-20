Cody residents claim they solved riddle of Fenn’s hidden treasure

While many joined the search from New Mexico to Montana, the Hursts team had been searching for the treasure near the ghost town of Kirwin — a popular place for those hunting for the booty, according to Neitzel.

“The Kirwin area has been a popular search area since very soon after the search started,” Neitzel said.

The Hursts found no gold or jewels in the location.

“I think he lied a little bit,” Chris said. “He entombed it — in a Chase Bank.”

“We called him and said, ‘Sir, we’re calling bluff,’” Christopher said; they say Fenn has refused to return their calls since announcing the end of the hunt.

The Hursts are originally from Florida but have lived in Cody for about 15 years. The two believe the treasure was the journey in finding the location. They say they presented Fenn with their evidence on June 5 — a follow-up to a call this winter when they were told to let the “snow melt and the mud dry before going after the treasure,” Chris said.

Now they want their gold.

“The minute we honed it down to one last 12- by 12-foot area on a blueprint, he said the treasure has been found — not the treasure chest has been found,” Christopher said.