Cody skeptic changes view after hit with COVID

“It’s a huge burden on family,” he said.

The impact followed him to work. One by one, employees started showing symptoms.

Kondelis called Park County Public Health and, under their recommendations, scheduled tests of all employees at the distribution company. He went public with the situation in an effort to be totally transparent.

After getting the results back, two more positive cases were identified. All staff currently working have received negative test results.

The company was forced to look into where staffers with positive tests had been and ultimately determined that no infected employees came into close contact with retailers or other employees while they would have been the most contagious.

“In the time in quarantine you’re left thinking about contact with others,” Kondelis said, “who you may have infected, your lack of diligence in reducing virus spread and how it has affected the lives of coworkers, friends, family.”