Cody Stampede board says it never agreed to cancel rodeo, wants to move ahead

The board that oversees the Cody Stampede Rodeo said Friday it never agreed to cancel the rodeo, despite an announcement earlier this week from Gov. Mark Gordon stating it and five other Wyoming rodeos wouldn't happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board and the rodeo president both say they want to hold summer events, pending approval from the state government. But even the rodeo's own plans are unclear following comments from the board's president that appear to contradict the board's statement.
In a news release posted to the rodeo Facebook page, the board said it wants to host the Cody Stampede and Xtreme Bulls and the Cody Nite Rodeo this year.
"The Rodeo Task Force that worked with the Governor made a decision as a group to cancel major rodeos this summer. However, our Board operates independently from that special task force, and their decisions are not reflective of our position," the board stated in the release. "The Cody Stampede Board has never approved or even voted on any formal positions of the task force, nor has the Cody Stampede made any official Board decision to cancel any of our rodeos."
However, Mike Darby, the president of the board of the Cody Stampede, said that the board isn't trying to host the full annual event but rather that it hopes to get permission to host its smaller, nightly rodeo. The board is seeking state approval on a variance from the state to seat 300 spectators for the Cody Nite Rodeo, Darby said in an interview Friday with the Star-Tribune after the board posted its statement to Facebook.
Currently, only 250 spectators will be allowed at outdoor gatherings as of June 1. The Nite Rodeo is an all-summer event that typically spans from June 1 to mid August, Darby said.
The board hopes to be able to start the Nite Rodeo on June 15.
Darby said the board had submitted a variance request to the governor's office and were told if they changed some of the language and tightened some of the proposed safety measures, the variance would have a better chance at approval.
The Board's Facebook post says the board's order was denied by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. However, according to an email excerpt provided by Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, Harrist told "a Mr. Thompson" (Deti did not provide a first name) that the rodeo would be allowed to occur, but at a limited capacity.
“Just for clarification, the Cody Nite Rodeo can occur beginning June 1 with up to 250 spectators,” the excerpt from Harrist's email reads. “If you would like to have more than 250 people in the stands, that would require an approved exception request. I am happy to discuss having more than 250 spectators, but my strong preference is to stick to 250 for at least through June 15.”
The exemption application the Cody Stampede Board submitted for the Cody Nite Rodeos said it would seat 15 percent of its 3,200 body capacity - or 480 people.
Thompson, according to Deti, sent a followup email asking for an official denial of the exception request. Harrist then reiterated her previous email saying the rodeo could occur with 250 spectators.
"My response to the exception request was essentially the same as my response to you - that this event can occur beginning June 1 with up to 250 spectators, and that my strong preference would be to keep the spectators at 250," the email reads.
Those emails were sent May 28, Deti said via email. Deti did not provide the full email exchanges between parties, only excerpts.
At roughly noon the same day, the Cody Stampede Rodeo posted a petition to it's Facebook page created by an account under the name Nikki Tate. That petition - which as of noon Friday had more than 7,500 signatures - urged residents to contact the Governor's office and demand the Cody Nite Rodeo be able to occur.
"Support all Americans constitutional right to work! The state authorities have taken away our rights and this CANNOT BE ALLOWED!" The petition reads, accompanied by the text of the state statute authorizing the state health officer to issue public health orders.
The board's Facebook statement comes two days after representatives from the six canceled rodeos stood behind Gordon as the governor made the announcement. The governor stressed neither his office nor the state health officer forced the cancellation. Rather, the governor said, it was a decision reached by rodeo committees as they assessed the challenges of hosting an event during a time of social distancing, diminished travel and economic hardships.
The board announced its intentions to move forward less than 24 hours after Gordon put out his own statement reiterating that his office did not cancel the Wyoming rodeos. He said that decision was made by representatives from the rodeos.
"Large rodeos are expensive undertakings that rely on attendance, sponsors, local support, and most of all, volunteers," Gordon said. "As COVID-19 progressed early this year and many large rodeos closed, sponsorships dried up nationally; live music performances came to a halt; fans wavered, consumer sentiment dipped and volunteers were forced to weigh whether or not they would be able to help."
"Along with our governor and his health advisers, we had to make the decision. We have no choice but to cancel our celebration of our western lifestyle," Darby said in the video accompanying the cancellation announcement.
Five other rodeos announced their cancellation Wednesday: Cheyenne Frontier Days, Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, Thermopolis Rendezvous and Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
The decision to cancel Frontier Days reverberated well beyond Wyoming's borders. The event draws hundreds of thousands of spectators annually and is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world. This is the first cancellation in the event's 124-year history.
Star-Tribune staff writer Seth Klamann contributed to this report.
