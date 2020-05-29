Cody Stampede board says it never agreed to cancel rodeo, wants to move ahead

However, Mike Darby, the president of the board of the Cody Stampede, said that the board isn't trying to host the full annual event but rather that it hopes to get permission to host its smaller, nightly rodeo. The board is seeking state approval on a variance from the state to seat 300 spectators for the Cody Nite Rodeo, Darby said in an interview Friday with the Star-Tribune after the board posted its statement to Facebook.

Currently, only 250 spectators will be allowed at outdoor gatherings as of June 1. The Nite Rodeo is an all-summer event that typically spans from June 1 to mid August, Darby said.

The board hopes to be able to start the Nite Rodeo on June 15.

Darby said the board had submitted a variance request to the governor's office and were told if they changed some of the language and tightened some of the proposed safety measures, the variance would have a better chance at approval.

The Board's Facebook post says the board's order was denied by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. However, according to an email excerpt provided by Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, Harrist told "a Mr. Thompson" (Deti did not provide a first name) that the rodeo would be allowed to occur, but at a limited capacity.