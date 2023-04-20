CODY (WNE) — A Cody High School student was struck by a pickup driven by another student at the intersection of Beck Avenue and 10th Street around noon on Monday.

The student was hit while attempting to cross a crosswalk at that intersection and sustained injuries. The student was taken by ambulance to Cody Regional Health, according to a Cody Police Department press release.

The driver was making a left turn from 10th Street into the eastbound lane of Beck Avenue, when he collided with the pedestrian, the release said.

A Cody police officer was at the Park County Courthouse when the call came and responded within a minute to the 911 call, the press release said.

“The officer arrived on scene and observed a person on the ground in the east bound lane of Beck Avenue in front of a pick-up truck in the same lane,” the press release said.

The individual was conscious and speaking with witnesses who had stopped to help, the press release said.

According to the press release, the student’s injuries are unknown.

CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston said the accident was just one of many “close calls” between students and vehicles that have occurred on crosswalks near the school over the years.

“We’ve had people fly through that intersection countless times, and even at the intersection where there are flashing lights notifying drivers that someone is crossing,” Johnston said. “Certainly, from a pedestrian side, you need to be extra aware of your surroundings because drivers don’t always see you. But drivers definitely need to take things slow and be aware that students will be crossing.”

The case is still under investigation, and no further information was available at the time of the press release.

