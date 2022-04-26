Cody to host large Harley rally

CODY (WNE) – A motorcycle rally coming to Cody this summer is expected to bring more than 900 motorcycles for a three-day event in late June.

The Harley Owners Group chose Cody this year for the June 23-25 event over Jackson, Sheridan and Park City, Utah. The last event was held in Durango, Colo.

“It will bring in more than $2 million immediate impact,” Park County Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck said Tuesday night at the city council meeting. “We were pretty excited when we got this bid.”

The travel council is giving the group $5,000 to assist in covering some of the more than $13,000 it will cost to run the event, and Hauck also requested the city provide an additional $2,500 sponsorship, which council members approved with one nay vote.

The city council also unanimously approved permission to close some streets, use the bandshell and allow for open beverages during the event.

Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said businesses will be able to make agreements to access their stores during the closure.

Hauck said the downtown establishments should get plenty of businesses from the Harley owners.

“This is not a closed-off event, it’s a public event,” he said. “You’re just going to have 900 people on top of the normal crowd. It should do nothing but help everybody.

“You’re talking about people who can buy $30,000-$50,000 Harleys,” Hauck added. “This is not Hells Angels, not a rough crowd — (it’s a) a family crowd.”

