Cody woman dies in rollover crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cody woman died Monday when her pickup rolled over east of the town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, 48-year-old Kema Jamal, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 at about 5 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the right side of the highway and collided with a deliminator post. Jamal then turned the vehicle back on the road before overcorrecting back to the right. The truck left the road again and overturned.

Jamal died at the scene of the crash. She wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The patrol says it is investigating impairment and fatigue as possible contributing factors to the crash.

There have now been 50 deaths on Wyoming roads this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0