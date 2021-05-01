 Skip to main content
Cody's Brody Smith breaks Purdue school mark in 3,000 steeplechase
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Cody's Brody Smith breaks Purdue school mark in 3,000 steeplechase

Purdue senior Brody Smith, a 2016 graduate of Cody High School, set the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Big Ten Indiana Invite on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana. Smith finished in 8 minutes, 43.77 seconds, which is the fastest time in the Big Ten this season and the sixth-fastest time in the country.

Smith also holds the Purdue record in the indoor mile with a time of 4:01.92. A former two-time Mountain West champion at Utah State (2018 in the 3,000 and 2017-18 in the indoor 1,500), Smith was a five-time state outdoor champion for the Broncs and still holds the all-class record in the 3200 (9:21.29) and the 3A mark in the 1600 (4:18.58).

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

