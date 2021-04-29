 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cody's Nic Talich commits to Wyoming football as preferred walk-on
0 comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Cody's Nic Talich commits to Wyoming football as preferred walk-on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Talich run vs Jackson

Cody's Nic Talich runs for yardage against Jackson in the Class 3A state championship game on Nov. 14, 2020 at Spike Vannoy Field in Cody.

 Courtesy, Cody Enterprise

Cody senior Nic Talich is following in his father's footsteps, and that's likely good news for the University of Wyoming football team. Thursday, the Broncs' 6-foot, 190-pounder committed to the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on.

Talich is the son of former UW linebacker Jim Talich, who played for the Cowboys from 1994-97 and is still No. 3 on the school's all-time tackles list. Jim Talich was the defensive coordinator for Cody this past season, where he got a first-hand look at his oldest son's exploits on the football field. Nic averaged 23.1 defensive points per game to lead Class 3A and finished second in the state with 128 tackles. He spearheaded a defense that helped lead the Broncs to the 3A state title.

Talich not only earned all-state honors for the second year in a row, but was selected as the 2020 Star-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year.

"He does all those things you want from a linebacker," Cody head coach Matt McFadden told the Star-Tribune back in December. "The biggest thing to me was when we needed a play and when there was a tackle to be made, he was the guy making it.”

Talich averaged 11.6 tackles per game and finished the season with seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and two sacks. He also had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown and finished with 39 defensive points in the Broncs' regular-season victory against Jackson that gave Cody the No. 1 seed out of the West.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

India Struggling With COVID Surge, U.S. Sending Aid

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News