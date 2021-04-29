Cody's Nic Talich commits to Wyoming football as preferred walk-on

Cody senior Nic Talich is following in his father's footsteps, and that's likely good news for the University of Wyoming football team. Thursday, the Broncs' 6-foot, 190-pounder committed to the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on.

Talich is the son of former UW linebacker Jim Talich, who played for the Cowboys from 1994-97 and is still No. 3 on the school's all-time tackles list. Jim Talich was the defensive coordinator for Cody this past season, where he got a first-hand look at his oldest son's exploits on the football field. Nic averaged 23.1 defensive points per game to lead Class 3A and finished second in the state with 128 tackles. He spearheaded a defense that helped lead the Broncs to the 3A state title.

Talich not only earned all-state honors for the second year in a row, but was selected as the 2020 Star-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year.

"He does all those things you want from a linebacker," Cody head coach Matt McFadden told the Star-Tribune back in December. "The biggest thing to me was when we needed a play and when there was a tackle to be made, he was the guy making it.”

Talich averaged 11.6 tackles per game and finished the season with seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and two sacks. He also had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown and finished with 39 defensive points in the Broncs' regular-season victory against Jackson that gave Cody the No. 1 seed out of the West.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.