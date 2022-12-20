Coldest days in decades could be ahead for Wyoming

The next few days could be the coldest in Wyoming in two decades.

A polar front is expected to bring record-breaking bitter cold to Casper and elsewhere. Temperatures across Wyoming are set to drop “dangerously," the National Weather Service in Riverton says.

Thermometers could plunge to minus 25 on Wednesday night in Casper. Similar lows are forecast for Thursday evening.

The record low at Casper/Natrona County International Airport for Dec. 22 is minus 33 degrees, and the record low for Dec. 23 is minus 39 degrees, which were both set back in 1983.

Arctic air moving in on Wednesday will cause about a 50 degree drop-off in temperature by Thursday, said weather service meteorologist Geri Swanson. Some parts of the state will be plummeting to minus 35 degrees.

“There is a big Arctic air mass driving down from Canada,” Swanson said. “Windchill will be a huge factor as it will feel much colder.”

The windchill is expected to make some parts of the state feel as cold as minus 70 degrees.

It’s safest to stay inside as much as possible during the deep freeze, and it’s important to remember to take care of your pets and livestock during the harsh climate, Swanson said.

“It’s simply gonna be very, very cold and very dangerous,” she said.

With temperatures that low, people can get frostbite in minutes if they are not properly prepared, said Stacia Hill, Natrona County Emergency management coordinator.

“Don’t go outside unprepared,” Hill said. “Gloves, face coverings, heavy coats are all a necessity.”

The frigid temperatures won’t affect regular operations in Natrona County, said Natrona County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kiera Grogan. “Our officers will continue as usual,” she said.

Despite the brief but brutal cold, residents can look forward to a warmer, white Christmas, as the state also anticipates a bit of snowfall before returning to “normal” winter temperatures by the weekend.