Coldest temperatures of the winter expected this week in Wyoming

Get ready to bundle up.

Wyoming could experience the coldest temperatures of the winter this week when a cold front sweeps into the region.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow, high winds and bitterly cold temperatures. Snow was expected to begin falling over parts of the northwest Wyoming on Sunday night to be followed by temperatures well below zero during the week.

The frigid conditions follow a period of unseasonably mild weather. Temperatures could fall by as much as 60 degrees in one week, with a low of minus 10 forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was set to go into effect for much of the state on Monday. Natrona County could see snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Between 3 to 6 inches of snow was expected in the Rock Springs area, with lighter amounts falling in the Bighorn Basin.

The weather service warned of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility on area roads. Wind chills could drop as low as minus 30, which can cause frostbite in only 20 minutes.

When temperatures drop into the single digits and below, ice melt is less effective. Given that reality, the city of Casper in a statement urged drivers to be cautious as they travel during the upcoming week.

On Monday, the high in Casper was forecast to hit 24. On Tuesday, a high of 3 degrees was expected.

Temperatures were expected to plunge to minus 9 degrees on Monday and Tuesday nights in Casper and minus 10 degrees on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the cold front, the city of Casper issued a frozen water pipe advisory, warning that pipe could freeze. Residents were advised to:

leave a trickle of water running from faucets;

open cabinet doors;

turn up the heat.

Water crews will be available to turn off the water if a break with spraying water occurs, the city said. Property owners can seek help at 307-235-8278 on Monday, which is a federal holiday, and after hours. During normal business hours Tuesday-Friday, help is available at 307-235-8360.

The bitterly cold temperatures were expected to linger over the region through Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0