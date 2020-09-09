Colleagues celebrate retiring Special Olympics Wyoming CEO Priscilla Dowse's passion

People with intellectual disabilities have many opportunities because of Dowse’s efforts to grow inclusive opportunities for athletes to be involved in the community, she said. She’s achieved countless goals and accolades from the state to global level, but her motivation was always the athletes.

“When the challenges of the job became overwhelming, it was the athletes that lightened the load,” Bertelson told the gathering at the party. “If you asked Priscilla, ‘What do you like most about being CEO?’ she would say the athletes. If you asked her, ‘What will you miss most about not being CEO after you retire?’ she would say the athletes. And if you asked her, ‘Who are some of the people that you admire most?’ she would say Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. Her heart was always for athletes and everything she did, everything she required of staff and volunteers was so that the athletes could have the best experience possible.”