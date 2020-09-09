Colleagues celebrate retiring Special Olympics Wyoming CEO Priscilla Dowse's passion

Special Olympics hooked Priscilla Dowse from the first time she volunteered for an event in college. Still, she’d have never guessed she’d spend 44 years in the movement — which took her from Wyoming to around the world — or that for 17 years she’d head Special Olympics Wyoming.
“The first time I stepped on that field I was just mesmerized,” she said. “It was a place that individuals with intellectual disabilities had a place to shine, to be successful, to have fun and laugh. And I was mesmerized. But I never in my wildest dreams thought more than 45 years later, this is where I would stand.”
She told the story Thursday during her retirement party at the Natrona County Fairgrounds Industrial Building. Many took to the mic or sent video messages from around the state and beyond to recognize her leadership in the growth of Special Olympics Wyoming and the impact she’s made on countless people with intellectual disabilities from the local to the international level.
Special Olympics has grown dramatically in support, athlete involvement and programs, Dowse said in an interview.
“All of those things happened because people worked together,” she said. “And I was so fortunate to be a part of that synergy and how it’s grown so much in the state of Wyoming. And it shows the motivation that our athletes provide, and if you put a team together, there’s almost nothing they can’t do.”
‘The greatest motivation’
Dowse first volunteered for a Special Olympics event in college as a special education major, a field she chose after volunteering in high school at a camp for kids with intellectual disabilities. She taught elementary special education in Green River for six years and volunteered as a Special Olympics coach. She helped a group put together area games and watched students who struggle in school find a place to be active and successful.
She became Special Olympics Wyoming’s first program director in 1982 and for more than nine years traveled the state to run games and training programs for volunteers and work with schools.
“It was like a dream job,” she said.
She was informally recruited 17 years ago to become the CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming and returned to Casper after working at Special Olympics Vermont and Special Olympics New Hampshire.
Under Dowse, the organization has grown from 625 athletes to more than 1,800 and from a five-person staff to eight full-time and eight part-time employees. The number of Unified Partners — people without an intellectual disability on teams with athletes — has increased from 70 to 525 in 60 local programs.
Special Olympics Board chairman Mark Holland said Dowse built relationships with the athletes around the state, fundraising partners in the community including law enforcement and the special Olympic network program around the country.
“And a lot of people knew her as synonymous with Special Olympics Wyoming,” he said.
Last year was the best year Holland has seen in his more than eight years on the board both in terms of finances and, more importantly, athlete participation.
“So her leadership and the work that she put in to steer the ship contributed in no small part to that success,” he said.
Recently retired Douglas Police Chief Ron Casalenda is board member and was director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for more than a decade. The law enforcement partnership grew with Dowse’s leadership from raising about $15,000 a year for Special Olympics Wyoming to more than $186,000 last year. She grew relationships as well by introducing officers to athletes during events, and now they know one another by name, Casalenda said.
Dowse has traveled to about a dozen states for training and abroad for global work with athlete leadership.
“So I’ve gotten to travel and literally work with athletes from around the world, which is a great reminder about how it’s all local, but it’s truly global,” she said, “and that an athlete in Casper, Wyoming, has the same challenges, same opportunities, same hopes and dreams as an athlete in Zimbabwe or in the Philippines or wherever.”
Efforts she’s worked on with wide impact through the organization include developing unified sports manuals and training opportunities and working with athlete leadership programs.
“I am most proud of my opportunity to be involved with our athlete leadership program,” she said. “That they have pulled those athletes up off the playing benches and into a leadership roles. What our athletes have to say about the organization and the movement and where we’re going is so invaluable to our ability to grow.”
Dowse was part of many conversations from Athletes Input Councils in Wyoming and around the country to the Global Athlete Congress that led to changed terminology used to describe the athletes who compete in Special Olympics, for example.
“It was so emotional and so heart wrenching to hear perspectives and arguments on both sides by athletes about what the terminology should be,” she said. “But it was also so eye-opening that our athletes had such great perspective.”
“And so I have been so blessed to be able to turn a volunteer gig into something that was a lifelong pursuit,” she continued. “And those connections, whether it’s the 150 athletes here in Casper or those athletes from across the country and the world that I have connections with, that’s probably the greatest motivation.”
Dowse leaves Special Olympics much better than she found it, longtime Special Olympics Wyoming volunteer Tammie Bertelson said. The two became close friends in the 1980s while Bertelson was a coach.
People with intellectual disabilities have many opportunities because of Dowse’s efforts to grow inclusive opportunities for athletes to be involved in the community, she said. She’s achieved countless goals and accolades from the state to global level, but her motivation was always the athletes.
“When the challenges of the job became overwhelming, it was the athletes that lightened the load,” Bertelson told the gathering at the party. “If you asked Priscilla, ‘What do you like most about being CEO?’ she would say the athletes. If you asked her, ‘What will you miss most about not being CEO after you retire?’ she would say the athletes. And if you asked her, ‘Who are some of the people that you admire most?’ she would say Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. Her heart was always for athletes and everything she did, everything she required of staff and volunteers was so that the athletes could have the best experience possible.”
Special Olympics has given people with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to showcase their abilities, so the focus is no longer just their disabilities, Dowse said. They’re increasingly recognized as family members and neighbors and welcomed in workplaces.
“Really the big thing is the recognition and acceptance, understanding that our athletes are so capable that maybe that recognition wasn’t there in 45 years ago,” she said.
Dowse recalled training in the Middle East and Morocco where at one point the interpreter was working with others and she found herself with 25 athletes who spoke Arabic and one who knew a little English.
“So they spent a half hour trying to teach me how to stay like five phrases,” she said. “We were all in hysterics.”
She may not have learned much Arabic, but athletes have taught her some of the most important lessons in her life.
“I think that the ability to laugh at yourself, the ability to look around and know that you can change the world if you want, that you have an opportunity there and that there are people out there that will support you moving forward” is important, Dowse said. “It may be scary, but you’ll always have that support system in place, especially when you’re that genuine.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!