Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie
A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie.

Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned. 

Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of the wreck, which occurred near milepost 409, at 11 a.m. Carbonell, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the rollover. 

Authorities are investigating speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors.

Thirty-two people have died on Wyoming roadways so far in 2021, compared to 27 at this point in 2020, 63 in 2019 and 34 in 2018.

 
