Commission: Grizzly bears have ‘more than recovered’

In their letter to Sen. Cynthia Lummis, the county board endorsed her efforts to pass the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021.

The bill would not only delist the region’s bears, but also prohibit judges from reviewing the decision.

The number of grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem sank to as few as 136 bears in 1975, but efforts by wildlife managers and area communities spurred a recovery. In recent years, federal officials have conservatively estimated there are more than 700 grizzlies in and around Yellowstone National Park.

When grizzly bears were listed as an endangered species in 1975, commissioners say Park County residents “agreed to pitch in and help in exchange for the promise that, once recovered, the bear would be delisted.”

Commissioners noted that residents changed the way they lived and recreated — including by storing food and other bear attractants, getting bear-resistant trash cans and building fences to keep the species out of schools and landfills. Some 45 years later, they say the grizzly bear population is robust and healthy and has run out of room within its range.