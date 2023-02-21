The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners may soon adopt a formal procedure for selling county lands.

Natrona County owns dozens of properties, according to county assessor data.

But the county doesn’t have a law in place governing when and how it’s allowed to sell it — something officials at the county have been wanting to address for awhile, said Deputy County Attorney Charmaine Reed.

“Prior boards have talked about implementing something, and the legal department has worked on (the issue) off and on,” she said.

A draft resolution presented to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday afternoon seeks to change that.

The proposal would have to be approved by commissioners during an official meeting in order to be adopted into law.

Since it would be an internal rule, the county wouldn’t need to host a public reading on the proposal beforehand, Reed said.

The initial draft considered Tuesday was fairly straightforward:

If a person or organization want to buy county land, first they’d submit an offer to the commissioners. The offer would have to state a description of the property and its address (if there is one), who wants to buy it (and their contact info) and a proposed purchase price and any contingencies upon the offer.

After the offer is made, the prospective buyer would have to pay to publish a notice about the bid for two consecutive weeks. The notice would have to include the address “or other legal description of the property,” that the land is owned by Natrona County and the proposed purchase price, the draft resolution said.

The county would handle publicizing the notice.

According to the draft, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners would convene to discuss the offer at least two weeks after the initial notice was published. From there, the board could decide to accept or reject the bid, or submit a counter offer.

If the board and the applicant reached an agreement, the county attorney would put together a purchase contract and a quit claim deed.

After receiving the contract, the buyer would have one week to sign it and pay the county for the property.