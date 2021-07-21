Committee backs 5% increase to Hathaway scholarships

Harshman tried again in 2019, this time proposing a 4.8% increase. The bill failed.

But he’s optimistic that his colleagues will see the need to keep up with rising education costs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it was pretty well received in the committee,” he said.

There are four tiers of scholarships students can earn depending on grade point average, what courses they’ve taken and how they perform on standardized tests. The scholarship enrolled just under 2,400 students in its most recent year, ranging in awards from $840 to $1,680 per semester.

A 5% boost would mean the lowest award amount of $840 per semester would increase to roughly $880, the second highest award of $1,260 would become $1,320 and the top award of $1,680 would grow to about $1,760. The formal bill has not been drafted yet, however, so these amounts may change.

In addition to the award amounts, committee members hope the bill will address a reputation problem.

The fund that pays for these scholarships is as healthy as ever, Harshman said. The program was created in 2006, and by 2009, the endowment had reached $405 million. Now, it’s on pace to reach $700 million.