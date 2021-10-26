Committee cuts $60.1 million from recommended education cost adjustment

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, a member of the Joint Education Committee, told her colleagues on the Appropriations Committee that they might not understand the impacts of the gap.

“We’re slightly below what that cost basis is,” she said. “And so, to me, that meant we needed to take the ECA discussion much more seriously. Our obligation by the Campbell (Supreme Court case) decisions is that $1 today should be equal to $1 yesterday when it comes to funding education.”

Connolly said without the external cost adjustment, those dollars would not be equal.

Carbon County School District 2 Superintendent Jim Copeland agreed and explained how it takes away the purchasing power districts have had in the past. Reports from the Wyoming Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year confirm this, as expenditures, on average, were between 4% and 23% higher than expected.

The result was a strain on superintendents and school boards across the state that had to make difficult decisions regarding the distribution of funds. Without state lawmakers taking inflation into consideration, districts were left with no choice but to cut programs and faculty. In Laramie County School District 1, for instance, that meant losing athletic programs for fifth and sixth graders, among other cuts.