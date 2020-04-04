Commodities experts worry about 'volatile' 2020 for livestock markets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Livestock markets were worrisome at the beginning of the week. On Wednesday they plunged even lower, causing unrest to producers and experts alike.

Live cattle contracts for April, June and August all closed $4.50 per hundredweight (cwt) lower and Wednesday's total dress trade was estimated at 116,000 head -- 6,000 less than a week prior. That's a 5.17 percent drop. Making matters worse, Wednesday' $7.98 per hundredweight fall in beef choice was the biggest loss in one day. That's thrown an already volatile time into a state of unrest.

Bridger Feuz, a livestock marketing specialist working at the University of Wyoming's Extension Office in Evanston, explained that much of those market fluctuations have happened due to the coronavirus.

"Slaughter steer prices had been trending down since the first of February," Feuz told the Star-Tribune in an email. "Much of this downward trend was due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak."

Those fluctuations haven't necessarily been uncharacteristic, but every livestock market moving downward together has brought concern. Feuz said that it was too early to affirm local producers' accusation of price gouging against meat packers while noting discrepancies between wholesale beef prices and slaughter steer prices.