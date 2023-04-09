LARAMIE – Dr. Samantha Herriott’s patient was ready to go home with her new baby, but couldn’t.

The Laramie mom didn’t have a car seat.

Herriott, who had moved to Laramie from eastern Tennessee in 2019, was caring for a patient who was recovering from substance abuse.

“She was pregnant and really trying to start over, was doing a good job, had a full-time job. Her partner had a full-time job. Despite that, they didn’t have enough money to purchase a car seat,” Herriott said. “Interestingly, they didn’t own a car, so they didn’t think they needed one.”

However, to be discharged from the hospital, the baby must be in a car seat.

“So we scrambled to find her a car seat. Someone donated it,” Herriott said.

From that experience, Stork Support, a resource for new parents, was born.

Herriott is an Obstetrician/ Gynecologist with the Ivinson Medical Group and president of Stork Support, a nonprofit agency in Laramie.

“We provide all new items, such as car seats and covers, pack-and-plays, diaper bags, breast pumps to families in need,” she said. “Our main focus is safe sleep, safe travel and breastfeeding.”

A pack-and-play is a portable combination of an infant or toddler bed, play area and changing table.

Although most of the items supplied by Stork Support are aimed at newborns, car seats are available for any age child.

“I’ve had the police station call me before, and they said, ‘We’ve pulled a woman over for a traffic citation; her kid was in a car seat that was too small; she can’t afford one, can you help her?’” Herriott said.

“You think about having a new baby, how expensive it is. A car seat is required by law in a car. It’s essentially the seat belt, yet it is not provided,” she continued. “It’s like you have to provide your own seat belt. Long-term, I would like to see it covered on a statewide, national level. Wouldn’t it be nice if when you had a baby you could take it home safely, without, like a $200, $300 expense?”

The items are purchased from Amazon, and funding comes from grants and local donors.

Stork Support started with a grant from the Wyoming Department of Health to help mothers who were dealing with substance abuse issues. It’s not uncommon for women in this position to lack family support, Herriott said.

“They weren’t getting a baby shower, like most people are used to,”she said.“It’s almost like the community baby shower, every time we give this stuff away, which is pretty wonderful.”

The car seats and other items are stored at the Ivinson Medical Group building and are made available to new mothers at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Hospital nursing staff make sure that the baby is placed in the car seat correctly.

Stork Support is now funded through donations from individuals, businesses and community organizations, as well as grants from the state.

Recently, Stork Support received a large donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which, Herriott estimated, would fund the program for an entire year.

“It was super generous,”Herriott said.

So far, Stork Support has helped more than 300 families since 2019.With the LDS grant, the program will be able to expand to hospitals in Cheyenne and Sheridan.They will start with car seats at the new locations, she said.

Though the program has been costing up to $10,000 a year, Herriott thinks that will continue to climb, especially as it expands. Albany County, though, will remain its main focus.

Stork Support does not have any income requirements. If someone asks for an item, Stork Support provides it.

The new parents who take their baby home with help from Stork Support are a mix of local residents and international students. University students, she said, are facing not only the challenges of being a student, but being apart from family and family support.

Rael Otuya, a graduate student at the University of Wyoming said she appreciated the “whole program.” Among the items she received were a bassinet and car seat.

The soil science student said she doesn’t know what she would have done without Stork Support.

“As international students, we don’t work,”Otuya said.“There wasn’t very much money.”

Otuya’s baby boy was born in January and is doing well.

“He’s perfect,”she said.

Being a student is only one of the reasons that some parents can’t buy everything they need for their newborn, Herriott said.

“I don’t know if the community understands how diverse we are," she said. "But at the end of the day, everybody needs the same kind of support, that’s where the program came from. We help people if they need help. No questions asked.”