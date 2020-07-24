Community lends hand to Sheridan family whose handicap-accessible van was stolen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHERIDAN — Yvonne Fischer didn’t believe her husband when he first told her.

“What? It’s gone?” she recalled thinking. “What’s going on?”

Standing in the hotel's parking lot under the sun and scanning each row and corner, she saw with her own eyes.

The family’s 1996 Chevrolet van had been stolen. But it wasn't just any van.

The vehicle was fully equipped with specialized medical gear to support their 2-year-old son, Lane, who lives with Down syndrome.

Yvonne and her husband, Ira, had been spending the week earlier this month at the hotel in Denver — along with their 2-year-old daughter — as Lane underwent surgery. After the surgery, he had to spend a night in the intensive care unit and three more nights in the hospital.

Now, at the end of the week without a car, the family had no way to return home to Sheridan. They were stranded.

"That was the one thing, the van fit all of his equipment. To take him home would take multiple vehicles," Yvonne said. "We were like, 'Well, we’ll just see what happens.'"