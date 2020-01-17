Community members to hold events to address recent Riverton incidents, show unity

The walk to Riverton City Hall will start at the City Park at 10 a.m. Monday and include speakers, with each of the six Fremont County school districts participating in the event. The walk is sponsored by the Wyoming Indian High School Traditional Club, Riverton Chamber of Commerce and Fremont County Celebrates Diversity, according to organizers.

“This year the walk will be big,” Colleen Whalen, one of the walk’s organizers, said in a news release earlier this week. “Today, because of the ignorant actions of a few students seeking attention, interest is high and everyone is going to show up. I worked in Riverton High School (RHS) and I know those two boys do not represent the student body or the staff. Students, staff and parents were horrified and ready to react in a positive way.”

This isn’t the first time those in Riverton have had to address questions of how members of underrepresented communities are treated, though. Lee, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event, said the shooting of two Native Americans at a detox center in the city by a white man in 2015 prompted conversations about the racial tensions in Riverton.