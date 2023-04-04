The daughter-in-law of a Wamsutter tow truck driver who died in a three-vehicle pileup during Monday’s snowstorm is raising money on behalf of his family.

Kirby Lugg, 45, was in the process of towing a car out of a ditch on Interstate 80 when a semi-truck hit him, Hailey Mitcham said in a statement posted to the GoFundMe page created to help his family.

Lugg was revived at the scene, but he died while being taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, she said.

He and his wife were raising their grandson together, the statement said.

The donations would help ensure his wife and grandson “don’t have money stress during the coming days and are able to grieve properly,” the statement said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had already collected $7,000.

The crash occurred at 3 a.m. Monday when a Houston man lost control of a 1995 Kenworth semi-truck, said highway patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck. The 41-year-old driver overcorrected and collided with a tow truck, which Lugg was operating.

Trucker Edgar F. Echeverria also died, and a third person was injured.

Authorities say Echeverria may have been driving too fast for the icy road conditions.

Since Monday’s blizzard began, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has responded to 90 crashes across the state, Beck said Tuesday afternoon. The only fatal crash was the one involving Lugg and Echeverria.

They were the 33rd and 34th deaths on Wyoming roads so far in 2023.

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks Crashes involving large trucks #51. District of Columbia #50. Massachusetts #49. Hawaii #48. New York #47. New Jersey #46. Vermont #45. Rhode Island #44. Connecticut #43. Michigan #42. Washington #41. New Hampshire #40. Delaware #39. Maryland #38. California #37. Nevada #36. Minnesota #35. Wisconsin #34. Pennsylvania #33. Utah #32. Ohio #31. Colorado #30. Virginia #29. Illinois #28. Alaska #27. Maine #26. North Carolina #25. Oregon #24. Arizona #23. Florida #22. West Virginia #21. Missouri #20. Iowa #19. Louisiana #18. Texas #17. Georgia #16. Indiana #15. North Dakota #14. South Carolina #13. Kansas #12. Oklahoma #11. Tennessee #10. Montana #9. Kentucky #8. New Mexico #7. Idaho #6. Nebraska #5. South Dakota #4. Alabama #3. Arkansas #2. Mississippi #1. Wyoming