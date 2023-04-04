The daughter-in-law of a Wamsutter tow truck driver who died in a three-vehicle pileup during Monday’s snowstorm is raising money on behalf of his family.
Kirby Lugg, 45, was in the process of towing a car out of a ditch on Interstate 80 when a semi-truck hit him, Hailey Mitcham said in a
statement posted to the GoFundMe page created to help his family.
Lugg was revived at the scene, but he died while being taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, she said.
He and his wife were raising their grandson together, the statement said.
Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
The donations would help ensure his wife and grandson “don’t have money stress during the coming days and are able to grieve properly,” the statement said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had already collected $7,000.
The crash occurred at 3 a.m. Monday when a Houston man lost control of a 1995 Kenworth semi-truck, said highway patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck. The 41-year-old driver overcorrected and collided with a tow truck, which Lugg was operating.
Trucker Edgar F. Echeverria also died, and a third person was injured.
Authorities say Echeverria may have been driving too fast for the icy road conditions.
Since Monday’s blizzard began, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has responded to 90 crashes across the state, Beck said Tuesday afternoon. The only fatal crash was the one involving Lugg and Echeverria.
They were the 33rd and 34th deaths on Wyoming roads so far in 2023.
A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks
Crashes involving large trucks
In 2020, there were
54,272 fatal crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Many of these crashes involved passenger vehicles — sedans, SUVs, or relatively small trucks; however, thousands of fatal crashes involved another type of vehicle: large trucks. In fact, large trucks — commercial and non-commercial trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds — were involved in almost 5,000 fatal crashes, or just under 9% of total fatal crashes, in 2020. Although the large truck category begins at 10,000 pounds, the majority of trucks involved in these crashes weighed more than 26,000 pounds.
And while that number may seem like a lot, it actually represents a 1% decline from the prior year. One potential reason for the decrease in fatal crashes involving large trucks is the pandemic, which caused a shift in the supply chain and consumer demand that may have put fewer large commercial trucks on the road.
But do certain states have more fatal large truck crashes than others?
Walkup, Melodia, Kelly, & Schoenberger collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatal Analysis Reporting System to understand how many accidents in each state involved large trucks. Each state was ranked based on the number of accidents involving large trucks per 100,000 residents, using data from the FARS April 2020 Traffic Safety Facts report. Population size was drawn from U.S. Census state population totals. Click through for a look at how many crashes involving large trucks happened in each state in 2020.
#51. District of Columbia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 2 (0.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 50 (4.0% involving a large truck)
JRJfin // Shutterstock
#50. Massachusetts
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 28 (0.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 488 (5.7% involving a large truck)
Baloncici // Shutterstock
#49. Hawaii
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 6 (0.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 114 (5.3% involving a large truck)
cleanfotos // Shutterstock
#48. New York
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 116 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1437 (8.1% involving a large truck)
JoanneStrell // Shutterstock
#47. New Jersey
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 54 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 818 (6.6% involving a large truck)
Neil Pollock // Shutterstock
#46. Vermont
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 4 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 80 (5.0% involving a large truck)
#45. Rhode Island
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 7 (0.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 93 (7.5% involving a large truck)
IgorGolovniov // Shutterstock
#44. Connecticut
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 25 (0.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 415 (6.0% involving a large truck)
Kryuchka Yaroslav // Shutterstock
#43. Michigan
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 74 (0.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1567 (4.7% involving a large truck)
#42. Washington
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 60 (0.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 794 (7.6% involving a large truck)
Vitpho // Shutterstock
#41. New Hampshire
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 11 (0.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 148 (7.4% involving a large truck)
Tynka // Shutterstock
#40. Delaware
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 9 (0.9 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 162 (5.6% involving a large truck)
Mikbiz // Shutterstock
#39. Maryland
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 57 (0.9 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 818 (7.0% involving a large truck)
#38. California
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 384 (1.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 5268 (7.3% involving a large truck)
mikeledray // Shutterstock
#37. Nevada
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 32 (1.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 451 (7.1% involving a large truck)
Lane V. Erickson // Shutterstock
#36. Minnesota
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 59 (1.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 548 (10.8% involving a large truck)
#35. Wisconsin
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 63 (1.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 825 (7.6% involving a large truck)
Vitpho // Shutterstock
#34. Pennsylvania
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 147 (1.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1597 (9.2% involving a large truck)
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle // Getty Images
#33. Utah
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 38 (1.2 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 397 (9.6% involving a large truck)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#32. Ohio
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 145 (1.2 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1766 (8.2% involving a large truck)
FIORENTINI MASSIMO // Shutterstock
#31. Colorado
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 74 (1.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 885 (8.4% involving a large truck)
Steve Nehf // Getty Images
#30. Virginia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 113 (1.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1211 (9.3% involving a large truck)
Steve Jolicoeur // Shutterstock
#29. Illinois
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 170 (1.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1673 (10.2% involving a large truck)
#28. Alaska
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 10 (1.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 80 (12.5% involving a large truck)
Jan Miko // Shutterstock
#27. Maine
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 20 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 216 (9.3% involving a large truck)
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#26. North Carolina
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 157 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 2163 (7.3% involving a large truck)
ungvar // Shutterstock
#25. Oregon
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 64 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 688 (9.3% involving a large truck)
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#24. Arizona
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 111 (1.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1469 (7.6% involving a large truck)
NikomMaelao Production // Shutterstock
#23. Florida
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 351 (1.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 4846 (7.2% involving a large truck)
Devin Schmidt // Shutterstock
#22. West Virginia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 34 (1.9 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 370 (9.2% involving a large truck)
#21. Missouri
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 125 (2.0 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1373 (9.1% involving a large truck)
Timofeev Vladimir // Shutterstock
#20. Iowa
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 67 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 467 (14.3% involving a large truck)
thaloengsak // Shutterstock
#19. Louisiana
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 98 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1133 (8.6% involving a large truck)
#18. Texas
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 622 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 5460 (11.4% involving a large truck)
AFP Contributor // Getty Images
#17. Georgia
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 230 (2.1 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 2387 (9.6% involving a large truck)
Boriss Lonskis // Shutterstock
#16. Indiana
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 148 (2.2 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1254 (11.8% involving a large truck)
5m3photos // Shutterstock
#15. North Dakota
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 18 (2.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 136 (13.2% involving a large truck)
Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock
#14. South Carolina
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 119 (2.3 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1432 (8.3% involving a large truck)
Amelia Martin // Shutterstock
#13. Kansas
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 69 (2.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 578 (11.9% involving a large truck)
UCG // Getty Images
#12. Oklahoma
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 94 (2.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 916 (10.3% involving a large truck)
Kaentian Street // Shutterstock
#11. Tennessee
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 165 (2.4 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1722 (9.6% involving a large truck)
Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock
#10. Montana
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 27 (2.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 243 (11.1% involving a large truck)
#9. Kentucky
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 114 (2.5 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1074 (10.6% involving a large truck)
Reshetnikov_art // Shutterstock
#8. New Mexico
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 56 (2.6 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 540 (10.4% involving a large truck)
light name // Shutterstock
#7. Idaho
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 49 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 300 (16.3% involving a large truck)
#6. Nebraska
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 53 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 333 (15.9% involving a large truck)
Martin Lisner // Shutterstock
#5. South Dakota
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 24 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 191 (12.6% involving a large truck)
SKT Studio // Shutterstock
#4. Alabama
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 138 (2.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 1306 (10.6% involving a large truck)
sezer66 // Shutterstock
#3. Arkansas
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 84 (2.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 847 (9.9% involving a large truck)
Juris Teivans // Shutterstock
#2. Mississippi
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 84 (2.8 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 969 (8.7% involving a large truck)
Vitpho // Shutterstock
#1. Wyoming
- Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 33 (5.7 per 100k people)
- Total fatal crashes: 174 (19.0% involving a large truck)
This story originally appeared on Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
