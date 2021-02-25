Company eyes abandoning bankruptcy owing county $20 million

BUFFALO — As a creditor called for greater oversight and the judge set hard deadlines, the lawyer for coalbed methane company US Realm Powder River wrote in a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Wyoming, that it would be best to just call off the company's now-15-month bankruptcy altogether.

US Realm owes Johnson County more than $20 million in unpaid natural gas production taxes through its operator Carbon Creek Energy, owes the federal government more than $8 million in overdue royalty payments and is out of compliance in surface use agreements with dozens of local landowners.

In a Feb. 15 filing, Bradley T. Hunsicker, a lawyer for US Realm, wrote that the company declared bankruptcy to protect itself in a specific situation and that the protection is no longer necessary. What's more, he added, continuing proceedings would be unnecessarily expensive. Over the past 15 months, he wrote, US Realm paid more than $1 million in legal and U.S. trustee fees.

It's unclear how much money Johnson County will ever get from US Realm, whether or not it remains in bankruptcy.

US Realm received court permission to pay its taxes, though it never did, but it also didn't pay them before entering bankruptcy - the company's delinquent tax bills with the county date back to 2016.